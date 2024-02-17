1inch Network Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $500.95 million and $28.16 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,606,153 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

