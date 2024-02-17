21,438 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 236.9% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Guggenheim began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,977,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,184. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

