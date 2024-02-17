2,312 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,312 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.85.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

