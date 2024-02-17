328,331 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 328,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,876,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,440,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHG opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $90.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

