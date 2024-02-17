358,920 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 358,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 605,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.95 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

