3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 954,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

