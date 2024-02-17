44,335 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $216.64 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

