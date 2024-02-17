47,404 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $583.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $597.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.46 and its 200-day moving average is $452.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.