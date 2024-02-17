53,887 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 356,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,122,000 after purchasing an additional 295,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $9,358,300. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.22. The company had a trading volume of 698,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,402. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

