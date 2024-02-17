6,151 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $329.60. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average is $243.19.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

