67,403 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,460,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Eaton by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $277.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.