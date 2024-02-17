889,405 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 889,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,329,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.66% of iShares MSCI India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $51.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

