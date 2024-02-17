95,718 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.39. 3,421,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

