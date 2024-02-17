Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.72. The company had a trading volume of 158,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,052. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.45. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

