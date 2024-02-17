Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $16,139.88 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gheuens sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $16,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

