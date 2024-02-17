Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $16,139.88 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gheuens sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $16,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.76.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
View Our Latest Report on AGIO
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.