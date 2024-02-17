Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.58% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 638,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,677. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,976. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $213,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

