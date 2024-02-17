Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.90, but opened at $24.93. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 66,412 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $40,813.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,115 shares of company stock worth $1,052,976. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after buying an additional 438,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.76.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

