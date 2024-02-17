Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $118,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.