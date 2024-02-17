AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys £148.99 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott purchased 47 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £148.99 ($188.17).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Roger Stott acquired 50 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 301 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($190.07).

On Monday, December 11th, Roger Stott bought 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($189.14).

AJ Bell Trading Up 1.1 %

AJB opened at GBX 322.20 ($4.07) on Friday. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.40 ($4.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 290.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.29, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.67) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

