AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys £148.99 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott purchased 47 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £148.99 ($188.17).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 11th, Roger Stott acquired 50 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 301 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($190.07).
- On Monday, December 11th, Roger Stott bought 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($189.14).
AJ Bell Trading Up 1.1 %
AJB opened at GBX 322.20 ($4.07) on Friday. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.40 ($4.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 290.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.29, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.67) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on AJ Bell
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.