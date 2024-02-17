Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises 2.4% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DECK traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $862.98. The company had a trading volume of 259,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

