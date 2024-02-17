Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 3.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.91. The stock had a trading volume of 896,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,156. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.97 and a 12-month high of $582.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

