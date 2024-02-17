Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 3.6% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 333.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG traded down $19.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,598.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,394. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,364.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,101.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

