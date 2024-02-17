Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 2.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,398,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AutoZone by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AutoZone by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,827,000 after buying an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,857.12.

NYSE:AZO traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,727.83. The stock had a trading volume of 152,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,671.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,594.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,855.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

