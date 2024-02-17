Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $119.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 220.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $162.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

