Allen Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,195,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,370,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,513,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.