Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

ALNY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $225.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.39.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

