Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %
ALNY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $225.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.90.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.