Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

