América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on AMX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on América Móvil
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
América Móvil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07.
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than América Móvil
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.