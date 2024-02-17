América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on América Móvil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

América Móvil Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $5,111,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 696.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 164,890 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 21.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.