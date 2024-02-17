American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AXL opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $969.26 million, a PE ratio of -829.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

