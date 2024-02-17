American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,598 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,628,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,046,000 after purchasing an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Tower by 15.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 664,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 43.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,966,000 after purchasing an additional 339,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $187.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,676. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

