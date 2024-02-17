American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

