American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.200-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.30 EPS.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

