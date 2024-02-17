Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.51% of Ameris Bancorp worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,396,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

