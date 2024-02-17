AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, RTT News reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 20.5 %

AMN traded down $15.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMN Healthcare Services

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.