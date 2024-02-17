Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $474.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

