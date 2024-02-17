Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $124.60

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.