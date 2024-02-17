Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $34.58

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 449,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.92 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

