Analyzing Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) and Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LifeStance Health Group and Agape ATP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Agape ATP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

77.0% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Agape ATP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -18.72% -12.59% -8.67% Agape ATP -130.27% -191.90% -87.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Agape ATP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $859.54 million 2.92 -$215.56 million ($0.52) -12.73 Agape ATP $1.86 million 17.21 -$1.69 million ($0.02) -20.77

Agape ATP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group. Agape ATP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeStance Health Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Agape ATP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names. Its products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, a nutritional supplement, which supports and enhances nutritional biochemical activities; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1 Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. The company also provides BEAUNIQUE Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and ORYC-Organic Youth Care Cleansing Bar, an organic cleansing soap for the skin. In addition, it offers N°1 Med-Hydration, a mask that enhances skin moisture and luminosity; N°2 Med-Whitening, a mask for boosting skin moisture level and protecting skin against UV radiation; N°3 Med-Firming, which provides protection and maintenance of the basal skin collagen production; ÉNERGÉTIQUE hyaluronic acid serum; and ÉNERGÉTIQUE mousse facial cleanser, as well as Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. Further, the company engages in wholesaling of health and wellness products; and wellness and wellbeing lifestyle promotion services, as well as provision of complementary health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

