Analyzing Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Immatics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $22.66 million 16.77 -$150.66 million ($0.94) -17.77 Immatics $75.72 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Immatics has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Immatics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics and Immatics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.74%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Immatics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics -333.90% -74.94% -33.51% Immatics N/A N/A N/A

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency. The company's program for neurodegenerative disorders comprises clinical proof of concept-stage program, which includes OTL-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I and OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, or MPS-IIIA; and pre-clinical program, OTL-204 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with progranulin mutations. In addition, it develops program for immunological disorders consist of pre-clinical programs, which includes OTL-104 for Crohn's disease with mutations in the nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-containing protein 2; and OTL-105 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of January 24, 2024, Orchard Therapeutics plc operates as a subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd..

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its products pipeline includes IMA203 that targets solid tumors, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA203CD8, a cell therapy product that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA204 that targets tumor stroma, which is in preclinical stage; and IMA30x, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate, which is in preclinical stage. The company also develops TCR Bispecifics products, including IMA401, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; and IMA402 and IMA403, which are in preclinical stages. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Corporation to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

