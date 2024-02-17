Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

