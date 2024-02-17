Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $21.21

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $22.68. Antero Resources shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 1,440,191 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

