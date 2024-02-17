Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE HOUS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $782.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.49. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 93.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 172.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

