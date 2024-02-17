APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,832 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.24% of APi Group worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in APi Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in APi Group by 175.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 546,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 348,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in APi Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,167 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $34.94 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.