Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.210–0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.0 million-$150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.8 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.730–0.660 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Citigroup raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.14.

Get Appian alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Appian

Appian Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

APPN traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $37.23. 814,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,014 shares of company stock worth $36,323,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Appian by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.