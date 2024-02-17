Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

APLE stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after purchasing an additional 793,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,404,000 after buying an additional 451,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.