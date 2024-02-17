Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.