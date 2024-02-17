Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 6.7 %

ABR stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.00. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,547.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

