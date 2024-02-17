Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

