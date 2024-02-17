Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $173.56, but opened at $163.78. Arch Resources shares last traded at $162.93, with a volume of 131,362 shares.

The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.18 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,809. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after buying an additional 247,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 20.6% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 85,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

