Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 159,545 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Arcos Dorados worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.3 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

